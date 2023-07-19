Akebia Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Kidney Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Kidney Conference, which will take place as a virtual event on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

During the fireside chat, Mr. Butler will discuss recent regulatory updates regarding vadadustat, Akebia's oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adult patients on dialysis.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of Akebia's website at https://ir.akebia.com for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

About Vadadustat
Vadadustat is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor designed to mimic the physiologic effect of altitude on oxygen availability. At higher altitudes, the body responds to lower oxygen availability with stabilization of hypoxia-inducible factor, which can lead to increased red blood cell production and improved oxygen delivery to tissues. Vadadustat is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Vadadustat is approved in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic anemia due to CKD in adult patients on chronic maintenance dialysis. In Japan, vadadustat is approved as a treatment for anemia due to CKD in both dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

