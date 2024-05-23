Akebia Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference will take place in New York, NY on June 4-6, 2024.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the "Investors" section of Akebia's website at https://ir.akebia.com for 30 days following the conference.

About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

