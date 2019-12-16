Akeneo Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape on PIM

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeneo, a global pioneer in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions for corporate brands and retailers, today announced it was named a leader in the new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Product Information Management Applications for Commerce 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment report (Doc # US45353419, December 2019).

The IDC MarketScape evaluated 14 companies for the report, but only designated five as leaders. Akeneo's designation reflects both its current capabilities and its strategic positioning in the rapidly evolving PXM space.

"Customers that we interviewed rated Akeneo above average across nearly all criteria," Jordan Jewell, IDC's research manager for digital commerce and enterprise applications, writes in the report. "Consider Akeneo when you are a B2C or B2B organization ranging from an SMB to large enterprise and need high-quality product information across all channels, including print."

Akeneo recently achieved the key milestone of 60,000 live implementations and is now used by leading brands including Sephora, Fossil, Shop.com, and Petra Industries to support their omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives. Akeneo's PXM solutions help companies to improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity.

The IDC MarketScape offers special praise for Akeneo's open-source strategy and strong community of developers facilitating localized solutions and implementations. Companies should consider Akeneo if they seek automation and governance capabilities, as well as efficiency in catalog management, with fast time to market, the report notes.

"Most companies have to work their way up into leadership positions — but Akeneo has made strides when it comes to PXM solutions for both digital and real-world commerce," said Fred de Gombert, CEO and co-founder of Akeneo. "Akeneo is delivering proven solutions for the complex product-information needs of modern enterprise customers, while also developing future-proof strategies to ensure we'll be able to keep meeting our customers' evolving needs in 2020 and beyond."

About Akeneo:

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions that help merchants and brands deliver a compelling customer experience across all sales channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, and retail points of sale. Akeneo's open-source enterprise PIM, and product data intelligence solutions, dramatically improve product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management.

Leading global brands, including Sephora, Fossil, Shop.com, and Auchan trust Akeneo's solutions to scale and customize their omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity.

About IDC MarketScape:

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

