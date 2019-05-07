Akeneo Named Finalist in Two Categories in 2019 Imagine Excellence Awards

BOSTON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeneo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions for corporate brands and retailers, today announced that it was named a finalist in the 2019 Imagine Excellence Awards, an annual recognition of Magento merchants and partners across the globe. The finalists were selected based on a rigorous review process of nearly 230 entries across 15 categories. Akeneo is the only product information management company designated as a finalist for this award.

Akeneo is a Magento Premier Technology Partner, and the company's comprehensive PXM solution integrates with the Magento Commerce platform to improve product data quality and relevance for shoppers. This allows brands and merchants to create irresistible customer experiences, increases sales conversion rates and reduces product returns.

The first category in which Akeneo is a finalist is Best-in-Class Omnichannel Experience, which recognizes Magento merchants and technology solutions that deliver superior customer experience by enabling their customers to buy and fulfill anywhere. Akeneo was nominated for helping Forever New, an Australia-based women's apparel brand, streamline and optimize its product catalog information across sales channels.

The second category in which Akeneo is a finalist is Best Digital Commerce Experience, recognizing web stores that set an industry standard of excellence by enhancing user experience and driving conversion. Akeneo is nominated for playing an important role in the eCommerce modernization efforts of Patrick Morin, a Quebec-based retailer that sells more than 40,000 hardware, renovation, decoration and building materials products. Akeneo's industry-leading PXM solutions helped Patrick Morin dramatically improve its customer experience and personalize product information each step of the user experience journey.

"Driving omnichannel excellence and digital commerce experience has been a core focus of Akeneo's product roadmap," said John Evans, product marketing director at Akeneo. "Being nominated for one of the most prestigious awards in the eCommerce industry is a strong validation for our PXM solution. We'll continue to work tirelessly with Magento and our ecosystem of agencies and partners to build top-performing eCommerce businesses."

About Akeneo:

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions that help merchants and brands deliver a compelling customer experience across all sales channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, and retail points of sale. Akeneo's open source enterprise PIM, and product data intelligence solutions, dramatically improve product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management.

Leading global brands, including Sephora, Fossil, Shop.com, and Auchan, trust Akeneo's solutions to scale and customize their omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity. For more information, please visit https://www.akeneo.com or contact hello@akeneo.com

