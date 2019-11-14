Akeneo Wins Top Spot in Ventana Research's 12th Annual Digital Leadership Awards

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeneo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions for corporate brands and retailers, has won the marketing category in Ventana Research's 12th Annual Digital Leadership Awards, the company announced today. Akeneo was honored along with its client Petra Industries , the No. 1 B2B distributor of consumer electronics, for "exemplifying leadership in the applications and technologies that support marketing."

Before switching to Akeneo's enterprise product information management (PIM) to manage its 15,000 SKUs, Petra had needed weeks to onboard new product information, and even longer to export product descriptions precisely formatted to meet its customers' varying needs. After adopting Akeneo's PIM, Petra was able to onboard new SKUs within a day, while giving its multiple teams of merchandise and marketing managers a central place to find product specs, marketing copy, and digital images.

Since 2007, Ventana Research's Annual Digital Leadership Awards have recognized vendors and clients that successfully utilize innovative technology to enhance efficiency and drive business growth. Winners are chosen by Ventana Research's experts using a rigorous scoring process that evaluates people, processes, best practices, information and technology, team involvement, and projects' business impact and value.

"The success of digital commerce is based on the effectiveness of the product experience and underlying information that engages the audience in an effective manner and requires digital technology that can maximize the outcomes from marketing of products to purchases as found at Petra," said Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer of Ventana Research, "Congratulations to Petra for the Leadership Award in Marketing using Akeneo to best optimize the value from product experiences through the optimization of product information network using digital assets and content that is easily managed."

About Akeneo:

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions that help merchants and brands deliver a compelling customer experience across all sales channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, and retail points of sale. Akeneo's open-source enterprise PIM, and product data intelligence solutions, dramatically improve product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management.

Leading global brands, including Sephora, Fossil, Shop.com, and Auchan trust Akeneo's solutions to scale and customize their omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity. For more information, please visit https://www.akeneo.com or contact us on Twitter at @akeneopim .

Contact: David Wamsley, dave@rosebudpr.io, 1-415-259-9104

SOURCE Akeneo

Related Links

https://www.akeneo.com/

