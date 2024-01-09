Aker ASA - Contemplating NOK Bond Issue

Aker ASA

09 Jan, 2024, 02:37 ET

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA, rated BBB- (stable) by Scope, has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB as Joint Bookrunners to explore the possibility of one or more NOK senior unsecured fixed and/or floating bond issues with expected tenor of 5 years, subject to market conditions. In connection with the potential bond issue, Aker ASA may offer conditional buyback in its outstanding bond with ticker AKER15 (ISIN: NO0010868979).

For further information, please contact: 
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: [email protected] 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

