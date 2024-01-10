Aker ASA - Buyback of bonds

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 9 January 2024 regarding the successful placement of new senior unsecured bonds issued by Aker ASA. In conjunction with the bond issuance Aker ASA has bought back a nominal amount of NOK 503.5 million of bonds maturing 22 November 2024 (with ticker AKER15 and ISIN NO0010868979).

Fredrik Berge,

Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

Tel: +47 45 03 20 90

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.