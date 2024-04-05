Aker ASA - Successful Bond Issue

OSLO, Norway, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA has today successfully issued NOK 300 million in a 7-year senior unsecured bond with a coupon of 3 months Nibor + 1.80% per annum.

An application will be made for the bond to be listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Nordea acted as Sole Arranger for the bond issuance.

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 450 32 090
E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

