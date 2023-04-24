Aker ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 15.00 today
Aker ASA
Apr 24, 2023, 01:13 ET
OSLO, Norway, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 15.00 as from today, 24 April 2023.
For more information, please contact:
Investors:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 450 32 090
E-mail: [email protected]
Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
E-mail: [email protected]
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
SOURCE Aker ASA
Share this article