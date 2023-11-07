Aker ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 15.00 today

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 15.00 as from today, 7 November 2023.

Media contact

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 48 78

E-mail: [email protected]

Investor contact

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

Tel: +47 45 03 20 90

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.