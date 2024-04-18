Aker ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 15.50 today

Aker ASA

Apr 18, 2024, 01:30 ET

OSLO, Norway, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 15.50 as from today, 18 April 2024.

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 450 32 090
E-mail: [email protected]

Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

