Aker ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 35.50 today
News provided byAker ASA
Nov 08, 2024, 01:28 ET
OSLO, Norway, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 35.50 as from today, 8 November 2024.
Investor contact
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: [email protected]
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.
https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--ex-dividend-nok-35-50-today,c4063176
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article