Aker ASA: Key information related to cash dividend

Aker ASA

Nov 06, 2024, 01:14 ET

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has, based on the authorization approved by the General Meeting on 17 April 2024, decided to pay a cash dividend to Aker ASA's shareholders in the fourth quarter 2024 of NOK 35.50 per share (in total NOK 2.6 billion), based on the 2023 annual accounts.

Key information related to the cash dividend:

- Dividend amount:

NOK 35.50 per share

- Declared currency:

NOK

- Last day incl. right:

November 7, 2024

- Ex-date:

November 8, 2024

- Record date:

November 11, 2024

- Payment date:

On or about November 19, 2024

- Date of approval:

November 6, 2024

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: [email protected] 

Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: [email protected] 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

