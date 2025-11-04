Aker ASA: Key information relating to cash dividend

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has, based on the authorization approved by the General Meeting on April 30, 2025, decided to pay a cash dividend to Aker ASA's shareholders in the fourth quarter 2025 of NOK 26.50 per share (in total NOK 2.0 billion), based on the 2024 annual accounts.

Key dates:

Dividend amount:      NOK 26.50 per share
Declared currency:    NOK
Approval date:           Nov 4, 2025
Last day incl. right:    Nov 5, 2025
Ex-date:                     Nov 6, 2025
Record date:              Nov 7, 2025
Payment date:          on or about Nov 14, 2025

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
+47 45 03 20 90
[email protected]

Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
+47 90 78 48 78
[email protected]

For more information about the company, visit www.akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

