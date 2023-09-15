Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
15 Sep, 2023, 11:02 ET
OSLO, Norway, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofie Valdersnes, employee elected board member in Aker ASA and employee in Aker BP ASA, has today sold 540 shares in Aker BP ASA at a price of NOK 309 per share. Following the transaction, Sofie Valdersnes owns a total of 1,027 shares in Aker BP ASA and 0 shares in Aker ASA.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.
