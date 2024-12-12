Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA today bought 7,840 own shares at an average price of NOK 578,07 per share.

The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of the company's share program for employees.

This gives Aker ASA a new holding of 22,585 own shares.

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: [email protected] 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

