Aker ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

OSLO, Norway, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA today bought 4,400 own shares at an average price of NOK 617.4108 per share. The shares were acquired on Euronext Oslo Børs as part of the company's share program for employees. This gives Aker ASA a new holding of 33,511 own shares.

Investor contact:

Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer Aker ASA
Tel: +47 94 80 46 43
Email: [email protected] 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

