Aker ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aker ASA will be held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 11:00 CEST as a virtual meeting. The proposed agenda includes re-election of the board of directors.

The general meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide available at www.akerasa.com.

No pre-registration is needed for attending online, but attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts. Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is Monday, April 28, 2025, at 16:00 CEST.

Please find attached the following documents:

- Notice and Proxy forms for the Annual General Meeting

- Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting

- Proposal from the Nomination Committee

- Executive Remuneration Policy

- Executive Remuneration Report 2024

- Corporate Governance Statement 2024

All documents to be processed in the meeting are also available on www.akerasa.com.

Investors contact:

Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer Aker ASA

Tel: +47 94 80 46 43

E-mail: [email protected]

Media contact:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA

Tel: +47 907 84 878

Email: [email protected]

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

