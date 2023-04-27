Aker ASA: Presentation of First-Quarter Results 2023
Apr 27, 2023, 06:57 ET
OSLO, Norway, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 07:00 CEST. An online audiocast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CEST.
Aker ASA Q1 2023 audiocast presentation:
Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
Time: 09:00 a.m. CEST
Format: Audiocast
Language: English
Link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230505_3/
For further information or questions following the presentation, please email the relevant contact below. The presentation and material will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no
ENDS
Media contact
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: [email protected]
Investor contact
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: [email protected]
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
SOURCE Aker ASA
