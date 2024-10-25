Aker ASA: Presentation of Third-Quarter Results 2024

News provided by

Aker ASA

Oct 25, 2024, 09:27 ET

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 07:00 CET. An online webcast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CET.

Webcast details:

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Time: 09:00am CET
Format: Webcast
Language: English
Link: www.akerasa.com/webcast

There will be a prepared Q&A session following the presentation. It is possible to submit questions to [email protected] in advance.

The presentation and material will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

Media contact
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: [email protected]

Investor contact
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--presentation-of-third-quarter-results-2024,c4056711

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Aker BP ASA ("Aker BP") today regarding Aker BP's annual share purchase programme. Sofie...

Aker ASA: Completion of the Aker BioMarine Feed Ingredients transaction

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by Aker ASA ("Aker") and Aker BioMarine ASA on July 3, 2024 regarding the sale of Aker...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics