Aker ASA: Presentation of Third-Quarter Results 2024
News provided byAker ASA
Oct 25, 2024, 09:27 ET
OSLO, Norway, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 07:00 CET. An online webcast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CET.
Webcast details:
Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Time: 09:00am CET
Format: Webcast
Language: English
Link: www.akerasa.com/webcast
There will be a prepared Q&A session following the presentation. It is possible to submit questions to [email protected] in advance.
The presentation and material will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no
Media contact
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: [email protected]
Investor contact
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: [email protected]
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--presentation-of-third-quarter-results-2024,c4056711
