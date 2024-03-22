Aker ASA releases 2023 Annual report
22 Mar, 2024, 02:30 ET
OSLO, Norway, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA today publishes its Annual report 2023 which also includes the Corporate Governance report and the Sustainability statement for 2023. The Annual report and ESEF format are attached to this release and are also available on the company's website www.akerasa.com.
Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 450 32 090
Email: [email protected]
Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
Email: [email protected]
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
