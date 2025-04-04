Aker ASA releases 2024 Annual report

OSLO, Norway, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA today publishes its Annual report 2024 which also includes the Sustainability statement for 2024. The Annual report and ESEF format are attached to this release and are also available on the company's website www.akerasa.com.

Investor contact:
Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer Aker ASA
Tel: +47 94 80 46 43
E-mail: [email protected]

Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
Email: [email protected]

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

