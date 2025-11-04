Aker ASA reports third quarter results 2025

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Net Asset Value ("NAV") of Aker ASA and holding companies ("Aker") was NOK 67.5 billion at the end of the third quarter 2025 (NOK 909 per share), up from NOK 66.5 billion at the end of the second quarter. Aker's Board of Directors has approved an additional cash dividend of NOK 26.50 per share, amounting to NOK 2.0 billion, to be paid in the fourth quarter. This brings the total dividend for the full year to NOK 53.00 per share, or NOK 3.9 billion. The decision reflects Aker's strong financial position and continued commitment to deliver shareholder value.

The third quarter was a transformative quarter for Aker, continuing to deliver on the strategy of a more focused portfolio, announced at the start of 2024. The company is simplifying the portfolio, increasing diversification, and investing in significant new pillars of growth.

Aker's NAV was NOK 909 per share at quarter-end. Of this, listed investments accounted for NOK 743, unlisted investments NOK 179, and cash & other assets NOK 112 per share. The share price at quarter-end was NOK 783.

During the third quarter, Aker's share price rose by 19.5%. This compares to the Oslo Stock Exchange benchmark index (OSEBX), which rose 1.4% and the Brent oil price, which declined -0.7%.

"Aker is continuing its evolution – and the market is taking note. We've reshaped our portfolio, sharpened our strategy, and delivered four consecutive quarters of NAV growth. Our share price is up nearly 50 percent year-to-date, significantly outpacing the Oslo Stock Exchange benchmark index. We're building long-term value with a strong industrial backbone and disciplined expansion into industrial software, AI infrastructure, and real estate. The foundation is solid, the direction is clear, and the results are starting to reflect the scale of what we're building," said Øyvind Eriksen, President & CEO of Aker ASA.

Key highlights, Q3-2025:

Announced Aker Nscale joint venture with OpenAI and Microsoft as major customers

Aker BP projects on-track, exploration success, and increased production guidance

Cognite delivered extraordinary strong quarter and continued momentum

Aker Horizons transaction completed

Philly Shipyard delisted

After quarter-end:

Obtained 9.3% ownership in Nscale through participation in record Series B round

Real estate expansion continued, 7.48% in Sveafastigheter announced

Key Financials – Q3 2025:

• GAV: NOK 76.8bn • Listed equity investments: NOK 55.2bn • Unlisted equity investments: NOK 13.3bn • Cash & Other assets: NOK 8.3bn • NAV: NOK 67.5bn • NAV per share: NOK 909 • Share price, at quarter-end: NOK 783 • Dividend approved: NOK 26.50 per share (NOK 2.0bn) • Liquidity: NOK 7.8bn*

(*of which NOK 1.3bn cash and liquid funds, including undrawn credit facilities)

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA, on November 4, 2025, at 07:00 CET.

