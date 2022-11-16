Aker ASA: Successful Issuance of additional NOK 200 million in 10-year Senior Unsecured Green Bond

LYSAKER, Norway, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With reference to the announcement on 16 November 2022 regarding a new issue of NOK 300 million in a 10-year senior unsecured green bond, Aker ASA has subsequently issued an additional NOK 200 million in the 10-year senior unsecured green bond. The NOK 200 million additional bonds with a coupon of 6.3% were priced at 100.418 (MS + 2.95%).

SEB acted as Sole Arranger for the subsequent bond issuance.

