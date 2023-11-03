Aker ASA: Third Quarter Results 2023 - Net Asset Value of NOK 64.1 billion

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Net Asset Value ("NAV") of Aker ASA and holding companies ("Aker") was NOK 64.1 billion at the end of the third quarter 2023, up NOK 6.9 billion (or 12.1 percent) from NOK 57.2 billion at the end of the second quarter. Aker's Board of Directors has approved to pay an additional cash dividend of NOK 15.0 per share in the fourth quarter, bringing the total dividend to NOK 30.0 per share for the full year.

"Looking back on an extraordinary third quarter through Aker lenses, we experienced strong operations and high activity across the portfolio as we continued to progress on our strategy. We are continuing into the final months of the year executing on growth projects, driving progress towards higher and more sustainable energy production, leveraging new and existing partnerships, focusing on further diversification of upstream dividends, and continuously finding ways to develop and deploy digital solutions," said Øyvind Eriksen, President & CEO of Aker ASA.

Important strategic developments have taken place across the Aker portfolio in recent months, in-line with Aker's strategy and focus on long-term value creation. AMSC sold its entire Jones Act Fleet during the third quarter and paid a dividend of USD 170 million following the transaction, after quarter-end. Also, shortly after quarter-end, Aker Solutions closed the OneSubsea JV transaction, marking what is a historic milestone for the company. "OneSubsea will, in my view, be the most prosperous subsea company in the world, measured not only by the quality of its offerings but also its customer base and global reach with the largest installed base of subsea trees in the industry" said Eriksen.

Another significant milestone after quarter-end was Aker's agreement with Solstad Offshore, AMSC and Solstad's secured lenders for an overall refinancing of Solstad. "This will establish a robust industrial platform with significantly reduced financial risk, one of the most modern fleets of high-end vessels and a healthy balance sheet including NOK 4 billion of new equity. The company has a clear ambition to initiate quarterly dividend payments already in 2024, which will further strengthen and diversify upstream dividends in Aker," said Eriksen.

Financial highlights - third quarter 2023:

  • NAV of NOK 64.1 billion, up NOK 6.9 billion from NOK 57.2 billion at the end of the second quarter
  • NAV per-share of NOK 862, compared to NOK 770 at the end of the second quarter
  • GAV of NOK 73.1 billion, up NOK 6.8 billion from NOK 66.3 billion at the end of the second quarter
  • Share price at NOK 659.5, an increase of 8.4 percent in the quarter. During the same period, the Oslo Stock Exchange's benchmark index ("OSEBX") increased 6.3 percent and the Brent oil price increased 22.6 percent
  • Value-adjusted equity ratio of 88 percent, compared to 86 percent at the end of the second quarter
  • Liquidity reserve, including undrawn credit facilities, at NOK 6.9 billion, including NOK 1.5 billion of cash
  • The Industrial Holdings portfolio increased to NOK 60.2 billion, from NOK 54.1 billion at the end of the second quarter, mainly related to value increases in Aker BP, Aker Solutions, partly offset by a value reduction in Aker Horizons
  • The Financial Investments portfolio increased to NOK 12.9 billion, from NOK 12.2 billion at the end of the second quarter, mainly related to increase in cash

