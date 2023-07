FORNEBU, Norway, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker BP ASA will be traded ex dividend USD 0.55 (NOK 5.6578) per share as from today, 18 July 2023.

The payment date will be on or about 26 July 2023.

