Aker BP: Ex dividend USD 0.63 today

Aker BP ASA

Oct 27, 2025, 02:36 ET

LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker BP ASA (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.63 (NOK 6.33194) per share as from today, 27 October 2025.

The payment date will be on or about 4 November 2025.

Contact:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

