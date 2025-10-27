Aker BP: Ex dividend USD 0.63 today
News provided byAker BP ASA
Oct 27, 2025, 02:36 ET
LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker BP ASA (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.63 (NOK 6.33194) per share as from today, 27 October 2025.
The payment date will be on or about 4 November 2025.
Contact:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/r/aker-bp--ex-dividend-usd-0-63-today,c4253741
SOURCE Aker BP ASA
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article