Aker BP: Ex dividend USD 0.6615 today

LYSAKER, Norway, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker BP ASA (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.6615 (NOK 6.29417) per share as from today, 16 February 2026.

The payment date will be on or about 24 February 2026.

Contact:

Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

