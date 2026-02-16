Aker BP: Ex dividend USD 0.6615 today

News provided by

Aker BP ASA

Feb 16, 2026, 01:24 ET

LYSAKER, Norway, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker BP ASA (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.6615 (NOK 6.29417) per share as from today, 16 February 2026.

The payment date will be on or about 24 February 2026.

Contact:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/r/aker-bp--ex-dividend-usd-0-6615-today,c4305540

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results and Strategy Update

Aker BP delivered solid operational and financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2025, with high production efficiency, low costs and low...

Aker BP: Solveig Phase 2 on stream

Aker BP has started oil production from the Solveig Phase 2 development in the North Sea. The project has been delivered on schedule and within...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Gas

Gas

Utilities

Utilities

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics