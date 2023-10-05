Aker BP third quarter 2023 trading update

FORNEBU, Norway, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) (OTCQX: AKRBY) today announces its preliminary production and sales figures for the third quarter 2023.

The company's equity production for the period was 449.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd). The reduction from the previous quarter was caused by maintenance activities at several fields. Net volume sold in the quarter was 450.0 mboepd.

Volume (mboepd) Q3-23 Q2-23 Q1-23 Q4-22 Q3-22 Net production 449.8 480.7 452.7 432.0 411.7 Overlift/(underlift) 0.3 (3.3) (3.1) (3.7) (5.0) Net volume sold 450.0 477.4 449.6 428.3 406.7 Of which liquids 389.5 408.9 384.1 362.2 342.2 Of which natural gas 60.5 68.5 65.5 66.0 64.5









. Realised prices Q3-23 Q2-23 Q1-23 Q4-22 Q3-22 Liquids (USD/boe) 87.6 76.8 78.4 86.6 101.1 Natural gas (USD/boe) 60.5 63.9 98.7 150.4 280.9



The company will release its third quarter 2023 report on Friday 27 October 2023 at 06:00 CEST. At 08:30 CEST the same day, the management will present the results on a webcast available on www.akerbp.com/en. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

Contacts:

Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848

Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889

Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087

SOURCE Aker BP ASA