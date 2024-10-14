Aker BP: Third quarter 2024 trading update

Aker BP ASA

Oct 14, 2024, 01:20 ET

LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) will publish its report for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, 30 October 2024. Today, the company provides preliminary production and sales figures for the quarter.  

Production and sales

The company's equity production for the quarter averaged 414.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd). This represents a decrease compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to planned maintenance activities at several fields, which were executed as scheduled. The net volume sold was 391.3 mboepd, due to an underlift in the quarter. 

Volume (mboepd) 

Q3-24 

Q2-24 

Net production 

414.7

444.1

Overlift/(underlift) 

(23.4)

16.7

Net volume sold 

391.3

460.9

Of which liquids 

345.0

398.2

Of which natural gas 

46.4

62.7

-

Realised prices (USD/boe) 

Q3-24 

Q2-24 

Liquids 

80.3

83.1

Natural gas 

63.5

57.2

Reporting date

The company will release its full report for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, at 06:00 CET. On the same day, at 08:30 CET, the management will present the results via a webcast, which will be available on www.akerbp.com/en. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session. 

Contact:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889 
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087 

