Aker BP: Third quarter 2024 trading update

LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) will publish its report for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, 30 October 2024. Today, the company provides preliminary production and sales figures for the quarter.

Production and sales

The company's equity production for the quarter averaged 414.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd). This represents a decrease compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to planned maintenance activities at several fields, which were executed as scheduled. The net volume sold was 391.3 mboepd, due to an underlift in the quarter.

Volume (mboepd) Q3-24 Q2-24 Net production 414.7 444.1 Overlift/(underlift) (23.4) 16.7 Net volume sold 391.3 460.9 Of which liquids 345.0 398.2 Of which natural gas 46.4 62.7 -



Realised prices (USD/boe) Q3-24 Q2-24 Liquids 80.3 83.1 Natural gas 63.5 57.2

Reporting date

The company will release its full report for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, at 06:00 CET. On the same day, at 08:30 CET, the management will present the results via a webcast, which will be available on www.akerbp.com/en. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

Contact:

Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889

Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848

Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087

