Aker BP: Tyrving on stream

BÆRUM, Norway, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil production has started from the Tyrving field in the Alvheim area. Tyrving is operated by Aker BP, with Petoro and PGNiG Upstream Norway as partners.

The Tyrving development leverages the planned extended lifetime for the Alvheim field and will increase production while reducing both unit costs and CO2 emissions per barrel.



The Tyrving development consists of three wells and two new subsea installations (manifolds), tied back to existing infrastructure at East Kameleon and further to the Alvheim FPSO.



Recoverable resources in Tyrving are estimated at approximately 25 million barrels of oil equivalent. Tyrving will operate with exceptionally low emissions, estimated at just 0.3 kg of CO2 per barrel.

Contacts:

Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesperson, tel.: +47 402 24 217

Carl Christian Bachke, Investor Relations Officer, tel.: +47 909 808 48

