Aker Carbon Capture and Ørsted sign contract for delivery of five Just Catch units and equipment of over EUR 200 million

News provided by

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

15 Jun, 2023, 08:13 ET

OSLO, Norway, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture and Ørsted, a global leader in renewable energy, have signed the contract to develop a large-scale carbon capture project for the Ørsted Kalundborg Hub in Denmark. Aker Carbon Capture will deliver five Just Catch units, additional equipment such as liquefaction systems, and temporary CO2 storage and on-/offloading facilities with an expected total contract value above EUR 200 million

The carbon capture facilities will be delivered to Ørsted's wood chip-fired Asnæs Power Station and the Avedøre Power Station's straw-fired boiler, where today's signing ceremony took place. Combined, these facilities will have an installed design capture capacity of 500,000 tonnes CO2 per year.

On 15 May, Aker Carbon Capture announced it had been awarded a large-scale carbon capture project by Ørsted, a global leader in renewable energy, for its Ørsted Kalundborg Hub in Denmark (see Aker Carbon Capture's announcement on 15 May 2023). This followed the 20-year contract award to Ørsted by the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) for its carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, which was officially signed on 31 May, after expiry of the mandatory standstill period.

The funding from the DEA will enable the realization of the first full-scale carbon capture and storage value chain in Denmark, delivered by Ørsted, Aker Carbon Capture, Microsoft and Northern Lights. 

Media contact:
Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: [email protected]

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: [email protected]
Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Aker Carbon Capture ASA

