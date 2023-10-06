Aker Carbon Capture appoints Julie Berg as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

06 Oct, 2023, 06:06 ET

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA announces the appointment of Julie Berg as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2023. 

Berg joins the company from KPMG, where she spent 23 years, lastly in the role of Audit Partner. She has held several key leadership positions within KPMG, including Head of KPMG's Audit & Assurance group. Through her work at KPMG, Berg has advised international companies and Norwegian listed entities on topics ranging from accounting issues and IPOs to risk, compliance, and finance transformation.

"We are excited to welcome Julie to Aker Carbon Capture. Julie is a distinguished leader with vast experience in finance, risk assessment and compliance, which I have witnessed over many years. I am confident that she can apply her skillset to enhancing the efficiency of our operating model as we expand into new markets and industries," says Egil Fagerland, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Carbon Capture.

"I am thrilled about the opportunity to serve as CFO at this exciting time for Aker Carbon Capture. The company has a significant revenue backlog with a total of seven carbon capture units under development and benefits from growing market activity on both sides of the Atlantic. This provides an attractive platform for continued growth, all with the goal of delivering meaningful long-term value to the company's shareholders," Julie Berg says.

With Berg's appointment, Petter Natås, who held the position as interim CFO, will serve as the Head of Group Controlling.

Berg qualified as a Chartered Accountant in England in 2000 and is a State Authorized Public Accountant in Norway. She holds a BA in Foreign Languages and Economics from University of Bradford.

Media contact:
Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: [email protected]

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Also from this source

Aker Carbon Capture appoints Julie Berg as Chief Financial Officer

Aker Carbon Capture ASA announces the appointment of Julie Berg as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2023. Berg joins the company from...

Aker Carbon Capture to present at Pareto Securities' 30th Annual Energy Conference

Aker Carbon Capture CEO Egil Fagerland will hold a presentation at the Pareto Securities' 30th Annual Energy Conference today at 09:55 CEST. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.