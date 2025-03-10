News provided byAker Carbon Capture ASA
Mar 10, 2025, 02:50 ET
FORNEBU, Norway, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Issuer: Aker Carbon Capture ASA
Ex. date: 10 March 2025
Dividend amount in NOK: 4.82 per share
Announced currency: NOK
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Continuing Obligations.
Contact:
Mats Ektvedt, mobile: +47 41 42 33 28,
Email: [email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa---ex--dividend-nok-4-82-per-share-today,c4116307
