Aker Carbon Capture ASA - EX. DIVIDEND NOK 4.82 PER SHARE TODAY

FORNEBU, Norway, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Issuer: Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Ex. date: 10 March 2025

Dividend amount in NOK: 4.82 per share

Announced currency: NOK

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Continuing Obligations.

Contact:

Mats Ektvedt, mobile: +47 41 42 33 28,

Email: [email protected]

