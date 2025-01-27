Aker Carbon Capture ASA announces that SLB Capturi and Aker Solutions win contract to deliver carbon capture solution for Hafslund Celsio

FORNEBU, Norway, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture (ACC ASA) today announced that SLB Capturi, in collaboration with Aker Solutions, has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract from Hafslund Celsio AS to deliver a carbon capture solution at their waste-to-energy facility at Klemetsrud, Oslo.

Hafslund Celsio is Norway's largest district heating supplier and the owner and operator of Norway's largest waste-to-energy plant. Hafslund Celsio's carbon capture project is part of Longship, the Norwegian Government's full value-chain carbon capture and storage project.

The contract award includes delivery of a carbon capture plant, liquefaction system, temporary storage, and loading facility at the waste incineration site. It also includes an intermediate CO2 storage and ship loading system at Oslo harbor, from where the CO2 will be transported to the Northern Lights permanent storage facility on the Norwegian continental shelf. When operational, which is anticipated by third quarter, 2029, the carbon capture plant is expected to capture 350,000 metric tons of CO2 annually.

The EPCIC award follows a cost reduction phase for Hafslund Celsio's project, which identified opportunities for efficiencies, including layout optimization. Innovative capture technology design enables the project to move forward. The project will now be delivered based on SLB Capturi's modularized Just Catch 400 unit. The space-efficient Just Catch design has been fundamental to enabling a viable, cost-effective solution by reducing onsite footprint, installation, and outfitting work.

About Aker Carbon Capture

Aker Carbon Capture ASA was established as a separate entity in 2020, building on more than 20 years long experience and maturation of the carbon capture technology within Aker. Following an agreement with SLB, a joint venture between SLB and Aker Carbon Capture was established in June 2024. The JV, SLB Capturi, is headquartered in Oslo, with SLB owning 80% and Aker Carbon Capture ASA owning 20%, two strong companies with proven track record of building successful industrial businesses positioned for substantial growth.

About SLB Capturi

SLB Capturi is a joint venture between SLB and ACC ASA, combining the strengths and capabilities of both companies to accelerate industrial decarbonization at a global scale. SLB owns 80% of SLB Capturi, while ACC ASA owns the remaining 20% stake. Find out more at capture.slb.com.

About Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. The company enables low-carbon oil and gas production and develops renewable solutions to meet future energy needs. By combining innovative digital solutions and predictable project execution Aker Solutions aims to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy production. Find out more at akersolutions.com.

About Hafslund Celsio

Hafslund Celsio AS is the largest producer and supplier of district heating in Norway and supplied 25% of the district heating generated in Norway in 2023. In 2024, the company produced 1.9 TWh of district heating. Hafslund Celsio's waste-to-energy plant at Klemetsrud, Oslo, is Norway's largest with a capacity to end-treat 350,000 tonnes of waste per year. The company is also expanding its activities to district cooling. The company employs approximately 232 people. Hafslund Celsio is owned by a Norwegian investor consortium comprising Hafslund (60%), Infranode (20%) and HitecVision (20%).

