Aker Carbon Capture ASA announces that SLB Capturi has completed its first modular carbon capture plant

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Jan 23, 2025, 09:18 ET

FORNEBU, Norway, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA (ACC ASA) is excited to announce that SLB Capturi has completed commissioning and is handing over its first modular carbon capture plant at Twence's waste-to-energy facility in Hengelo, Netherlands.    

The carbon capture plant is based on SLB Capturi's standard, modular Just Catch™ design, which reduces onsite installation and outfitting work - providing a more cost-efficient and easier-to-deploy option compared with other market alternatives. 

Completion of the plant, with the capacity to capture up to 100,000 metric tons of CO2 per year, marks a significant milestone in enabling affordable decarbonization. The captured CO2 will be used in applications for the horticulture and food and beverage sectors.    

SLB Capturi is a joint venture between SLB and ACC ASA, combining the strengths and capabilities of both companies to accelerate industrial decarbonization at a global scale. SLB owns 80% of SLB Capturi, while ACC ASA owns the remaining 20% stake. 

Mats Ektvedt, mob: +47 41 42 33 28,
email: [email protected]

