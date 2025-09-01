Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Disclosure of large shareholdings and mandatory notification of trade

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an internal reorganization in connection with the contemplated merger between Aker Horizons Holding AS ("AKHH"), and AKH HoldCo AS, a subsidiary of Aker ASA, AKHH has today transferred all of its 261,438,859 shares in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (the "Company"), representing approximately 43.27 per cent of the Company's share capital, to its wholly owned subsidiary, Aker Horizons Midco AS ("MidCo").

Pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 6-2 (3), MidCo has been granted an exemption by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority from the mandatory offer rules set out in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act pertaining to this internal transfer of shares in the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation). Please refer to the attached PDMR forms for further details.

Media and Investor contact:
Mats Ektvedt,
mobile: +47 41 42 33 28,
e-mail: [email protected] 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

