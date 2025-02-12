Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Key information relating to payment of cash dividend in March 2025

FORNEBU, Norway, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Aker Carbon Capture ASA (the "Company") on 12 February 2025 where the Board of Directors announced, among other things, that it had resolved to propose to the Company's extraordinary general meeting expected to be held on 7 March 2025 (the "EGM") an extraordinary dividend to the Company's shareholders of NOK 5.80 per share, of which NOK 4.82 per share is proposed to be paid in March 2025 and NOK 0.98 is proposed to be paid in May 2025 subject to completion of a proposed capital reduction.

Below is key information relating to the proposed dividend payment in March 2025. Please see a separate key information notice regarding the proposed dividend payment in May 2025.

Dividend amount: NOK 4.82 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Approval date: The proposed dividend is subject to approval by the EGM expected to be held on 7 March 2025

Last day including right: 7 March 2025

Ex-date: 10 March 2025

Record Date: 11 March 2025

Payment date: On or about 19 March 2025

For further information:

Media and Investors:

Mats Ektvedt, mobile: +47 41 42 33 28,

email: [email protected]

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

