Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insider

OSLO, Norway, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscar Fredrik Graff, Board member of Aker Carbon Capture, has today acquired 10,000 shares in Aker Carbon Capture at a price of NOK 13.60 per share. Following the transaction, Graff holds a total of 10,000 shares in the company.

