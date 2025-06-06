Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting

FORNEBU, Norway, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Aker Carbon Capture ASA (Aker Carbon Capture or ACC) on 15 May 2025 regarding the notice of an extraordinary general meeting in connection with the agreement to sell ACC's 20 percent ownership interest in SLB Capturi to Aker ASA (the Transaction) and the proposed dividend to ACC's shareholders as announced on 9 May 2025.

The extraordinary general meeting was held today, 6 June 2025. As follows from the attached minutes, all items on the agenda were approved as proposed by the board of directors, including the approval of an audited interim balance sheet of ACC as at 14 May 20205, the distribution of a cash dividend of NOK 2.86 per share, in total approximately NOK 1.7 billion, on the basis of the said interim balance sheet, and the amendment to ACC's purpose as set out in its articles of association.

The dividend will be paid on or about 20 June 2025 to ACC's shareholders as of 6 June 2025, as registered in the VPS as of 11 June 2025. The shares will trade exclusive of the right to receive dividend from and including 10 June 2025.

For more details about the Transaction, please refer to ACC's stock exchange announcement of 9 May 2025.

For further information:

Media and Investors: Mats Ektvedt, mobile: +47 41 42 33 28,

e-mail: [email protected]

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA was established as a separate entity in 2020, building on more than 20 years long experience and maturation of the carbon capture technology within Aker. A Joint Venture between SLB and Aker Carbon Capture, SLB Capturi, was established in June 2024 with SLB owning 80% and Aker Carbon Capture ASA indirectly owning 20% through its subsidiary, Aker Carbon Capture AS.

On 9 May 2025, Aker Carbon Capture ASA and Aker ASA announced an agreement whereby Aker, through a subsidiary of Aker Capital AS, acquired the 20% ownership interest in SLB Capturi AS held by Aker Carbon Capture ASA's subsidiary Aker Carbon Capture AS.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Euronext Oslo Rule Book II.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa--minutes-of-extraordinary-general-meeting,c4160267

The following files are available for download: