Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

FORNEBU, Norway, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Aker Carbon Capture ASA (Aker Carbon Capture or ACC) on 9 May 2025 regarding the agreement to sell ACC's 20 percent ownership interest in SLB Capturi to Aker ASA (the Transaction) and a proposed dividend payment of NOK 2.86 per share to ACC's shareholders, in aggregate approx. NOK 1.7 billion. The Transaction closed on 14 May 2025, and payment of the purchase price will be made to coincide with the distribution of dividend as described below.

The board of directors of Aker Carbon Capture hereby calls for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 6 June 2025 at 14:00 (CEST) (the EGM) regarding the proposed dividend distribution, to be based on an audited interim balance sheet, as well as an amendment to ACC's objective as set out in its articles of association. Subject to the EGM's approval, the dividend payment is expected to be made on or about 20 June 2025.

The EGM will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide attached to this notice.

Shareholders that are eligible for attending and voting at the EGM are encouraged to register their attendance no later than 4 June 2025 at 14:00 (CEST). Shareholders owning shares through a custodian in the VPS are required to register via their custodian by this deadline. Attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts to be able to vote. Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is 4 June 2025 at 14:00 (CEST).

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA was established as a separate entity in 2020, building on more than 20 years long experience and maturation of the carbon capture technology within Aker. A Joint Venture between SLB and Aker Carbon Capture, SLB Capturi, was established in June 2024 with SLB owning 80% and Aker Carbon Capture ASA indirectly owning 20% through its subsidiary, Aker Carbon Capture AS.

0n 9 May 2025, Aker Carbon Capture ASA and Aker ASA announced an agreement whereby Aker, through a subsidiary of Aker Capital AS, will acquire the 20% ownership interest in SLB Capturi AS held by Aker Carbon Capture ASA's subsidiary Aker Carbon Capture AS. The agreement forms part of an overall solution for Aker Carbon Capture ASA.

