Aker Carbon Capture awarded feasibility study by major waste-to-energy player in France

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture has been awarded a feasibility study to implement carbon capture at a waste-to-energy facility in France. The planned capture capacity will be approximately 200,000 tonnes CO2 per year and will be based on two Just Catch 100 carbon capture units. Year-to-date, Aker Carbon Capture has now contracted studies, Mobile Test Unit campaigns and pre-FEEDs for a combined capture capacity of 8.7 million tonnes of CO2 per year.

"We are excited to be working on this decarbonization project, which will be Aker Carbon Capture's first study in France. Carbon capture, usage, and storage (CCUS) has been identified as playing a key role in France's goal to achieve Net-Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050", said Jon Christopher Knudsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Aker Carbon Capture. "To support project developers and scale up CCUS deployment, the government will launch a call for tenders through a Contracts for Difference scheme. We see a strong interest from French emitters, including waste-to-energy companies, to decarbonize through CCUS", continued Knudsen.

In July of this year, France released its CCUS Strategy, as part of the government's efforts to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. According to the strategy, CCUS can have the potential to capture and store up to 8.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year by 2030. A framework for CO2 transport will be developed, and geological storage sites will undergo pilot testing from 2024-2025. The annual greenhouse gas emissions in the waste management industry in France were at 18.09 million tonnes of CO2 in 2021.

The study will assess the optimal CO2 capture, conditioning, and compression solution for a waste-to-energy facility. For this project, Aker Carbon Capture aims to deliver its standardized Just Catch modular product, incorporating the company's Energy Saver technology.

At Twence's waste-to-energy facility in the Netherlands, Aker Carbon Capture is currently delivering a Just Catch unit with a capacity of 100,000 tonnes CO2 per year. The company also started in May of this year the delivery of five Just Catch units to Ørsted's bioenergy facilities in Denmark, with a design capture capacity of 500,000 tonnes CO2 per year. These flagship projects contribute to the company's mission to serial produce carbon capture units providing cost and delivery benefits for the mid-scale emitter market.

