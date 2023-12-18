Aker Carbon Capture awarded feasibility study by waste-to energy player in Switzerland

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture has been awarded a feasibility study by Limeco, a Swiss company that is planning to construct a new waste-to-energy plant in Dietikon, in the canton of Zurich. Carbon Capture and Storage is expected to be mandatory for future waste-to-energy plants in Switzerland.

"We are excited to collaborate with Limeco in their decarbonization efforts. Decarbonizing the waste-to-energy industry is crucial to achieving Switzerland's 2050 net zero target," said Jon Christopher Knudsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Aker Carbon Capture. "With our modular Just Catch offering we have a strong foothold in the waste-to energy segment. The award of this feasibility study is further validation that the CCUS market is accelerating," continued Knudsen.

The new waste incineration plant will consist of two identical incineration lines. Aker Carbon Capture's standardized and modularized Just Catch carbon capture units are developed for this volume of CO2 and will be able to provide a perfect fit with Limeco's requirements. The CO2 will be liquified for transport by truck or train. Since Limeco's waste-to-energy plant is a greenfield project to produce district heating, heat integration between the incineration plant and the carbon capture plant can be used to maximize the district heat production. This will provide an overall attractive business case for Limeco, while at the same time contributing to Switzerland's national ambitions for reduction of greenhouse emissions.

"As part of the Limeco Masterplan 2050 and in the context of the Swiss government's energy and climate strategy, the basics are to be laid for an integrated cross-generation project. CO2 capture and logistics at the site are important and sensitive issues for the layout of the future plants and the upcoming planning. At this early stage, all future options and developments must be taken into account so that they can be implemented at a later stage," says Markus Bircher, who is responsible for the project at Limeco.

Switzerland currently has 29 waste-to-energy plants that emit a total of 4.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year. Approximately 50% of the CO2 emissions are biogenic, while the other 50% are of fossil origin.

At Twence's waste-to-energy facility in the Netherlands, Aker Carbon Capture is currently delivering a Just Catch unit with a capacity of 100,000 tonnes CO2 per year. Recently construction started at two of Ørsted's bioenergy facilities in Denmark, where Aker Carbon Capture is delivering five Just Catch units with a total design capture capacity of 500,000 tonnes CO2 per year. At the CCS project at the Klemetsrud waste-to-energy plant, Aker Carbon Capture, Aker Solutions and Celsio will through the FEED establish a framework for an intention to execute an engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning contract with a design capacity of 400,000 tonnes CO2 per year. These flagship projects contribute to Aker Carbon Capture's mission to standardize and modularize carbon capture plants, with reduced footprint and significant cost and energy benefits, for the small and mid-scale emitter market.

Limeco is located in the Limmat Valley close to Zurich in Switzerland. Limeco treats regional waste and cleans wastewater in a sustainable way. With its plants, Limeco produces CO2-neutral heating and cooling (district heating), renewable electricity and green gas: Limeco thus makes a significant contribution to the energy and climate transition and strengthens the region's energy independence. The municipalities what support Limeco are Dietikon, Geroldswil, Oberengstringen, Oetwil an der Limmat, Schlieren, Unterengstringen, Urdorf and Weiningen.

Read more about Limeco at www.limeco.ch, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Tiktok.

Media contact:

Marianne Stigset, mob: +47 41 18 84 82, email: [email protected]



Investor contacts:

David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download: