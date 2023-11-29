Aker Carbon Capture awarded feasibility study for e-fuel project in Finland

News provided by

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

29 Nov, 2023, 01:13 ET

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture has been awarded an integration feasibility study for an e-fuel project in Finland. The company will investigate fully integrating one of its standardized and modularized Just Catch carbon capture units into the e-fuel process at a waste-to-energy facility. Aker Carbon Capture's Just Catch unit could capture up to 100,000 tonnes CO2 per year, enabling the initial production of 20 megawatt of e-methane per year.

"We are excited to be working on our second e-fuel project in Finland. Projects such as these will be instrumental in achieving Finland's ambitious target to become carbon neutral by 2035", said Jon Christopher Knudsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Aker Carbon Capture. "We have recently strengthened our foothold in the modular CCUS market with a number of strategic awards, including a FEED for Hafslund Oslo Celsio's CCS project on their waste-to-energy plant at Klemetsrud in Norway. The award of this feasibility study is further validation that the CCUS market is accelerating," continued Knudsen. 

The Just Catch unit will capture CO2 from the flue gases from the waste-to-energy facility, which will then be conditioned and sent directly to a catalytic methanation plant. There, it will be combined with green hydrogen, produced through electrolysis of water using renewable electricity from wind power, to produce sustainable e-methane. Today, methane originates mainly from fossil sources. It is used for heating, chemical processes or in industrial furnaces. To increase security of supply and achieve lower emissions, this project is assessing the possibility of producing e-methane. The e-methane can be liquified to produce sustainable LNG, or it can be used in gaseous form as a replacement for traditional methane. 

At Twence's waste-to-energy facility in the Netherlands, Aker Carbon Capture is currently delivering a Just Catch unit with a capacity of 100,000 tonnes CO2 per year. In May of this year, the company started the delivery of five Just Catch units to Ørsted's bioenergy facilities in Denmark, with a design capture capacity of 500,000 tonnes CO2 per year.  At the CCS project at the Klemetsrud waste-to-energy plant, Aker Carbon Capture, Aker Solutions and Celsio have through the FEED established a framework for an intention to execute an engineering, procurement,  construction, installation, and commissioning contract. These flagship projects contribute to Aker Carbon Capture's mission to standardize and modularize carbon capture plants, with reduced footprint and significant cost and energy benefits, for the small and mid-scale emitter market. 

Media contact:
Marianne Stigset, mob: +47 41 18 84 82, email: [email protected] 

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Also from this source

Aker Carbon Capture awarded feasibility study for e-fuel project in Finland

Aker Carbon Capture has been awarded an integration feasibility study for an e-fuel project in Finland. The company will investigate fully...

Aker Carbon Capture awarded FEED for Hafslund Oslo Celsio's CCS project on their waste-to-energy plant at Klemetsrud in Norway

Aker Carbon Capture, together with Aker Solutions, has been awarded a full FEED by Hafslund Oslo Celsio (Celsio), the largest supplier of district...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.