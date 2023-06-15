Aker Carbon Capture joins Euronext Tech Leaders

News provided by

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

15 Jun, 2023, 03:33 ET

OSLO, Norway, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture has been selected to join the Euronext Tech Leader initiative, which is composed of 100+ high-growth and leading technology-centric companies, each meeting a specific set of criteria to qualify. It complements Euronext's existing Tech offer and aims to strengthen the European Tech sector and be a catalyst for the next generation of Tech leaders. 

"Aker Carbon Capture is proud to be part of Euronext Tech Leaders, the new initiative dedicated to high-growth and leading Tech companies. Our unique carbon capture technology, modular products and solutions continue to position us well in the fast-growing carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) market. This is an appreciated recognition of our relentless efforts to help decarbonize a wide range of industries and energy solutions", said David Phillips, Head of UK and Investor Relations at Aker Carbon Capture. 

Euronext's rich Tech ecosystem brings together 700+ Tech companies listed on Euronext markets with 660+ alumni of its pre-IPO programmes and a large international investor base financing all growth profiles of Tech companies.  

Media contact:
Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: [email protected]

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: [email protected]
Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Also from this source

Aker Carbon Capture joins Euronext Tech Leaders

Aker Carbon Capture to deliver five Just Catch units and equipment for over EUR 200 million to Ørsted bioenergy plants in Denmark

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.