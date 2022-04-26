Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation of Q1 2022 results
Apr 26, 2022, 02:22 ET
OSLO, Norway, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA will present its first-quarter 2022 results on 28 April 2022.
The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220428_12/
Time and date: Thursday, 28 April 2022 at 15:00 CEST.
Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CEST.
Media contact:
Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 464 02 317, email: [email protected]
Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: [email protected]
Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: [email protected]
Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: [email protected]
