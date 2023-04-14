Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation of Q1 2023 results

Apr 14, 2023, 07:43 ET
OSLO, Norway, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on 26 April 2023, at 07:00 CEST.
An online presentation of the results will be held on the same day at 15:00 CEST on the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20230426_3
Time and date: Wednesday, 26 April 2023 at 15:00 CEST.
Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event.
