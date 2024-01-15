Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation of Q4 2023 results

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA will present its fourth quarter 2023 results on 25 January 2024.

The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20240125_2.

Time and date: Thursday, 25 January 2024 at 15:00 CET.

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CET.

Media contact:

Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: [email protected]

Investor contacts:

David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download: