Aker Carbon Capture signs FEED contract with Hafslund Oslo Celsio for Norway's first waste to energy CCS project

04 Dec, 2023, 03:55 ET

OSLO, Norway., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture and Aker Solutions have signed the FEED contract with Hafslund Oslo Celsio (Celsio) to develop carbon capture at the waste-to-energy facility at Klemetsrud in Oslo, Norway. 

The FEED contract follows Celsio's cost reduction initiative for the Oslo CCS project and will be delivered based on Aker Carbon Capture's modularized Just Catch 400 unit, with a design capacity to capture up to 400,000 tonnes of CO2 per year. As part of the cost reduction phase, new vendors were brought in to present alternative solutions that could lower costs. On the basis of feasibility and concept studies conducted, Aker Carbon Capture and Aker Solutions were selected to perform a FEED with the framework for a possible EPCIC. 

Celsio's CCS project is part of Longship, the full CCS value chain development enabled by Norway's strong competence in both carbon capture and storage. Longship will also include CO2 from another hard-to-abate sector, Heidelberg Materials' cement plant in Brevik, where the carbon capture plant is delivered by Aker Carbon Capture and Aker Solutions. Should Celsio move forward with the CCS project, Aker Carbon Capture could be delivering 3 out of the 4 projects currently being planned to deliver CO2 to Northern Lights storage.

Celsio's waste-to-energy facility at Klemetsrud is the largest carbon emitter in Oslo and is responsible for 17% of the capital's fossil carbon emissions. The facility treats household waste, and waste from industry and enterprises. The waste treated at the facility consists of approximately 50 % biogenic CO2, enabling the delivery of negative emissions. The carbon capture project is an important contribution to reaching Oslo's climate goal and can provide unique learnings for the European waste-to-energy industry, which includes close to 20 facilities in Norway and around 500 similar facilities across Europe. Aker Carbon Capture is in the final stages of delivering Just Catch 100 at the Twence waste-to-energy facility in the Netherlands.

On 24 November Aker Carbon Capture announced it had been awarded a FEED for Hafslund Oslo Celsio's CCS project at Klemetsrud (see Aker Carbon Capture's announcement on 24 November). 

SOURCE Aker Carbon Capture ASA

