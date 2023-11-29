Aker Carbon Capture to present at Fearnley Securities Annual Renewables & Clean-Tech Conference

News provided by

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

29 Nov, 2023, 01:28 ET

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture CEO Egil Fagerland will hold a presentation at Fearnley Securities Annual Renewables Clean-Tech Conference today at 12.30 CET. 

The company presentation is attached and will also be made available on the Company's website www.akercarboncapture.com.

CONTACT: 

Media contact:
Marianne Stigset, mob: +47 41 18 84 82, email: [email protected] 

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

Aker Carbon Capture to present at Fearnley Securities Annual Renewables & Clean-Tech Conference

